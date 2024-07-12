Mallon Anne Habig, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper.

Mallon was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 11, 1956, to Anthony and Audrey (Dineen) Habig.

In her younger years, Mallon lived in Europe and spent a lot of her time traveling the world.

She was a 1975 graduate from Jasper High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

After college, she worked in sales for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While living in California, she worked in sales at Kimball International.

Mallon was an avid supporter of the Arts. She loved animals, movies, and traveling.

She was a member of the Jasper Community Arts, volunteered at Anderson Words, and active in the PTO at Fifth Street School and 10th Street School.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Miller, cousins and caregivers, Stephen Habig and Nancy Habig, and many caregivers and friends who helped give her the highest quality of life.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Mallon Anne Habig will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. A prayer service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Father Christian Raab will officiate. A burial will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. prayer service on Monday.

The family would like to specially thank the caregivers and staff at Legacy Living for their quality care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dubois County Community Foundation, the Jasper Community Arts, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.