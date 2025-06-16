The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane restrictions and a road closure on U.S. 41 in Gibson County.

Starting on or around Thursday, July 10, one southbound lane of U.S. 41 will be closed between County Road 925 S and County Road 990 S, just south of Fort Branch. These alternating lane closures will allow crews to prepare for a pipe replacement project and are expected to last about two days, weather permitting.

Around Monday, July 14, the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 will be fully closed to complete the pipe replacement. That phase of the project is expected to take approximately one week.

The official detour will follow State Road 168 to I-69 to State Road 68. Local traffic will be allowed up to the point of closure.