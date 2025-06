Wreaths Across America is set to host a meeting in Jasper at 10:30 AM EST on Saturday, August 16th, 2025, at the Jasper American Legion post #147, located at 1220 Newton Street.

This meeting is open to the public and is an opportunity to learn about how the group honors veterans and how to become a volunteer or location coordinator.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America, visit: wreathsacrossamerica.org/.