Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has launched a community fundraiser inviting individuals to purchase engraved pavers for the Dr. Suresh Lohano Memorial Garden.

Each paver, priced at $75, allows up to three lines of personalized text and will be permanently installed in the garden near the Same Day Surgery entrance—a peaceful space dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Lohano, a beloved physician who served the DCH community for more than 22 years.

Funds raised will be used to enhance the garden with additional seating and landscaping, as well as to support long-term upkeep.

Orders must be submitted by July 1st, and payment can be made via cash, check (payable to Daviess Community Hospital), or one-time payroll deduction for employees.

To make an order, email your paver inscription and payment preference to Tia Collisson at tcollisson@dchosp.org. For more information, call (812) 254-2760 extension 1107.