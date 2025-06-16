Prescribed fire in a forest understory, taken by Brian Finch (Indiana DNR)

The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is inviting the public to a free educational presentation, Bringing Back Good Fire, on Tuesday, July 8 at 6 p.m. EDT. The event will take place at the Jasper Parklands Pavilion, located at 800 W. 15th Street in Jasper.

Guest speaker Kat Shay, Forest Ecologist and Project Coordinator at the Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment

Guest speaker Kat Shay, a forest ecologist and Project Coordinator with the Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment, will lead the session. Shay manages long-term research and prescribed burns focused on promoting resilient land management and healthy forest regeneration across the central hardwoods region. Her presentation will highlight the ecological benefits of prescribed fire, offering both historical context and recent findings from ongoing studies in southcentral Indiana.

The talk aims to increase public understanding of the role fire has played in shaping the region’s natural landscapes and how controlled burns continue to support habitat management and forest health.

No RSVP is required to attend. For more information, contact Judi Brown at 812-631-4904 or JBrown@abcbirds.org.

The Four Rivers Forestry Committee includes private landowners, forestry consultants, wildlife and forestry professionals, and public agency staff. The group promotes sustainable forest practices such as controlled burns, timber stand improvement, invasive species control, and responsible harvesting.