Investigators with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are asking for the public’s assistance in an ongoing arson investigation following a fire in Vincennes.

Late Thursday evening, June 12th, 2025, Vincennes Fire Department and Vincennes Police Department responded to reports of a residential fire in the 400 block of South 15th Street.

Upon investigation, officials determined the fire was intentionally set by an individual who threw a firework from a vehicle in front of the home.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Tips can be reported anonymously by calling the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

