Early Sunday morning, June 15, Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Collins responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 50 and State Road 257 in the Washington area. Upon arrival, he located a heavily damaged vehicle in a nearby field and spoke with the woman standing next to it, identified as 45-year-old Leslie M. Gray of Washington, Indiana.

EMS personnel arrived and provided treatment, during which Gray reportedly showed signs of impairment. While searching for her identification, Trooper Collins discovered a suspected legend drug in her belongings. Gray was transported to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test and medical clearance before being taken to the Daviess County Jail.

She faces preliminary charges of Possession of a Legend Drug, a Level 6 felony, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.