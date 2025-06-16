Latest News

Lighting Violation Leads to OWVI Arrest in Washington Single-Vehicle Crash Leads to Arrest in Daviess County Indiana Homeland Security Seeking Public’s Assistance in Vincennes Arson Case Presentation to Explore the Benefits of Prescribed Fire in Southern Indiana Forests Daviess Community Hospital Holding Paver Fundraiser for Dr. Suresh Lohano Memorial Garden

Early Saturday morning, June 14, Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Collins initiated a traffic stop on West National Highway in Washington after observing a vehicle with an improper headlight and no taillights. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Bronzella Morris of Washington, IN, was showing signs of impairment.

Morris was taken to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test. Following the results, she was arrested and transported to the Daviess County Jail, where she is being held on bond.

She faces a preliminary charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVWI), a Class A misdemeanor. The Washington Police Department assisted in the investigation.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post