Early Saturday morning, June 14, Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Collins initiated a traffic stop on West National Highway in Washington after observing a vehicle with an improper headlight and no taillights. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Bronzella Morris of Washington, IN, was showing signs of impairment.

Morris was taken to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test. Following the results, she was arrested and transported to the Daviess County Jail, where she is being held on bond.

She faces a preliminary charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVWI), a Class A misdemeanor. The Washington Police Department assisted in the investigation.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.