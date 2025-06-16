The United States Postal Service is hosting Job Fairs across Indiana on Thursday, June 26, including several in southern Indiana communities. Job seekers in Petersburg, Montgomery, Oakland City, Rockport, New Albany, and Evansville can attend between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to learn more about immediate openings for rural carrier assistant positions.

The role pays up to $20.38 per hour and includes some benefits. USPS representatives will be available at each location to assist applicants, answer questions, and provide details about the hiring process.

Local job fair locations include:

Petersburg Post Office – 110 N 7th St, 47567

– 110 N 7th St, 47567 Montgomery Post Office – 496 N Main St, 47558

– 496 N Main St, 47558 Oakland City Post Office – 130 W Harrison St, 47660

– 130 W Harrison St, 47660 Rockport Post Office – 115 N 5th St, 47635

– 115 N 5th St, 47635 New Albany Post Office – 145 E Elm St, 47150

– 145 E Elm St, 47150 Evansville Main Office – 800 Sycamore St, 47708

Applications must be submitted online at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available to work weekends and holidays. Job postings are updated regularly, so interested individuals are encouraged to check the website often for new opportunities.