Ken M. Ziegler, age 78, of Jasper, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Ken was born on November 17, 1946, in Haysville, Indiana, to John R. and Merties A. (Baker) Ziegler.

Ken was Valedictorian from Dubois High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in healthcare from Indiana University. He was in the IU marching band where he went on to march in the Rose Bowl.

He retired from the Indiana State Board of Health as a government lab inspector.

In 1974, the St. Joseph Catholic Church men’s choir had dwindled to five or six men when Ken was asked to join. He stayed from 1974 through 1983 with his brother, Van playing the organ.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Ken enjoyed cooking, musicals, and traveling to operas. His major hobby was gardening and he was featured in the Herald Newspaper for his flowers.

He is survived by his son, Christopher (Olivia) Ziegler, Jasper; daughter, Katharine J. Ziegler, Royal Oak, Michigan; brother, Van R. (Nancy) Ziegler, two godchildren: Jeremy Ziegler and Andrew Fenton, two nieces: Jenny Nigg and Meaghan Ziegler.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Fenton.

A funeral service for Ken M. Ziegler will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.

