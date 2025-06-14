Indiana State Police and Washington Police Department initiated a criminal investigation in March 2025 after receiving information that Luis Torres, 64, of Washington, had allegedly molested a child.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Gaven Wilson conducted the investigation and submitted his findings to the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office. After reviewing the investigation, the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against Torres, and an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

On Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:46 p.m., Torres was arrested at his place of employment without incident. He was taken to the Daviess County Jail, where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Luis Torres, 64, Washington, IN

Child Molesting – Defendant is at least 21 years of age, Level 1 Felony Child Molesting – Victim less than 14 years of age, Class A Felony Child Molesting – Fondling or touching a child under 14 years of age, Level 4 Felony Child Molesting, Class C Felony Display of matter harmful to a minor, Level 6 Felony Display of matter harmful to a minor, Class D Felony

Investigating Officer: Master Trooper Gaven Wilson

Assisting Officers: Master Trooper Detective Toni Walden, Trooper Jon Villanueva, Washington Police Department, and SWICACC (Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition)

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.