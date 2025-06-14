A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Debra Bone, a 76 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 172 pounds, gray hair with green eyes, last seen driving a light green 2025 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana temporary license plate T322458.

Debra is missing from Elberfield, Indiana which is 155 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 10:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Debra Bone, contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department at 812-897-1200 or 911.