Photo caption: Sister Anita Louise Lowe (center in white jacket) is surrounded by the other members of the Sisters of St. Benedict after being elected to a second term as Prioress.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand have re-elected Sister Anita Louise Lowe to a second four-year term as prioress following a period of prayer and discernment. Her installation took place during evening prayer on Friday, June 13.

Sister Anita began her first term as prioress in July 2019. The election process leading to her second term included the development of direction statements outlining the congregation’s priorities for the coming years. These statements helped shape the qualities sought in a prioress to guide the community forward.

The election process was confirmed by Sister Jeanne Weber, president of the Federation of St. Gertrude, with support from facilitators Sister Kimberly Porter and Sister Lynn Elisabeth Meadows.

A Louisville, Kentucky native, Sister Anita holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a French minor, a secondary education certification from Brescia College, and a master’s degree in theology with a focus in liturgical studies from the University of Notre Dame. Prior to her leadership role, she served the monastery in several capacities, including as educator, communications leader, and liturgist.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, with over 95 members, remain one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the U.S., founded in 1867. Today, their ministries stretch far beyond the monastery walls, with members serving in education, healthcare, pastoral care, social services, and more.

For more information, visit www.thedome.org or call (812) 367-1411, ext. 2636.