Dr. Christine Stairs has been named the recipient of the 2025 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Outstanding Physician Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The prestigious honor is named in recognition of the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the founders of Memorial Hospital.

Each year, the LCM Award is presented to a physician on the hospital’s active medical staff who exemplifies the hospital’s mission and core values: Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice. The recipient is selected by a committee from a group of nominees submitted through a hospital- and community-wide nomination process.

This year’s nominees included: Dr. Douglas Bies, Dr. Nikola Conrad, Dr. Aaron Blair, Dr. Adam Dawkins, Dr. Erin Marchand, Dr. Kyle Schroering, Dr. Kevin Schewe, Dr. Adam Songer, Dr. Christine Stairs, Dr. Benjamin Stillman, Dr. Elizabeth Webb, and Dr. Kathirene Wilcoxen.

Dr. Stairs was recognized for her compassionate care and dedication to providing high-quality service. Nominations described her as a physician who treats everyone equally and values teamwork in delivering excellent patient care. Staff and patients alike noted her impressive outcomes and consistently positive reputation.

Dr. Stairs earned her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She completed her residency in orthopedic surgery at Louisiana State University in Shreveport and later pursued a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. She is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine.

She currently provides orthopedic services at Memorial Orthopaedic Associates, located at 695 W. 2nd Street, Suite A2, in Jasper.