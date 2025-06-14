The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation is set to host its first-ever Pickleball Tournament from June 27 to 29, 2025, at the Daviess County Pickleball Courts in Washington. The event promises a weekend of spirited competition, family fun, and community connection—all in memory of the late Dr. Suresh Lohano.

Youth participants ages 8 to 18 can now register by simply texting their name and age to (812) 664-6515. Adult registration remains open online at dchosp.co/2025pickleball, with divisions for singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, spanning skill levels from 2.5 to 4.5.

The tournament schedule includes:

Friday: Singles matches

Singles matches Saturday: Men’s and Women’s doubles

Men’s and Women’s doubles Saturday night: Youth open division

Youth open division Sunday: Mixed doubles

Youth players will compete in age groups 8–11, 12–15, and 16–18, with all participants guaranteed at least four games. Medals will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in each skill-level bracket. A signed waiver is required for all youth participants.

The event honors Dr. Suresh Lohano, a longtime physician at Daviess Community Hospital remembered for his dedication to health and wellness, both inside and outside the clinic. Known for his compassionate care and love for pickleball, Dr. Lohano’s legacy continues through this meaningful tribute.

Registration is open through June 20. Fees are $45 for adults and $25 for youth for the first event, with additional events costing $5 each. Proceeds will support DCH Foundation initiatives focused on improving healthcare access and patient outcomes across the region.

For sponsorships, donations, or additional information, contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.