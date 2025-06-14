Registration is now open for the 32nd Annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Golf Benefit, scheduled for Thursday, August 7, at Country Oaks Golf Course in Montgomery. This signature fundraiser brings together golfers, healthcare supporters, and community members for a day of fun and impact on the greens.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The day concludes with an awards reception and hors d’oeuvres. The $150 registration fee per golfer includes green fees, driving range access, a shared golf cart, lunch, and refreshments. A $15 Game Package per person—or $50 for a team—adds bonus activities and course challenges. Guest lunches are available for $10.

Proceeds benefit hospital programs and services that directly support patients and families across the region. In past years, funds have helped support 3D mammography, the Health Careers Scholarship Program, and The Lohano Center for Advanced Medicine. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Home Building Savings Bank.

Sponsorships are also available at various levels, offering recognition and promotional visibility:

Platinum Sponsor – $3,500 (includes 8 players with Game Packages)

Gold Sponsor – $2,500 (includes 4 players with Game Packages)

Lunch Sponsor – $1,500 (includes 2 players with Game Packages)

Golf Cart Sponsor – $1,000

Prize Sponsor – $500

Tee Sponsor – $300

Registration closes July 22. To sign up or secure a sponsorship, visit givebutter.com/Y4Icg0 or contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.