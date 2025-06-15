An early morning incident in Washington led to two arrests and the recovery of multiple firearms and suspected narcotics.
On June 14, 2025, around 4:20 a.m., Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of East John Street and Northeast 6th Street for a possible shooting. Before officers arrived, reports indicated that the individuals involved had left the area in a vehicle.
The suspected vehicle was located, and officers from Washington Police and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop. Two individuals were inside, along with two handguns. One of the occupants was identified as 23-year-old Juan Manuel Lopez Jr.
A WPD detective was called to the scene, where it was determined that a verbal altercation had occurred outside a nearby establishment, during which multiple shots were fired into the air. The conflict reportedly continued at a residence on Northeast 6th Street, where a physical fight occurred, followed by gunfire directed into the home.
Police returned to the residence during the ongoing investigation and encountered several individuals, including 27-year-old Eleazar Astello. While on the scene, officers recovered another handgun and approximately 30 grams of suspected cocaine.
Both Lopez and Astello were arrested and charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, and Pointing a Firearm. Astello faces additional charges of Dealing in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.
The Indiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
