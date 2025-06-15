A Paoli man was arrested late Thursday evening, June 12, after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped a speeding vehicle and discovered suspected methamphetamine and signs of impairment.

Trooper Leah Schnell was patrolling the Paoli area on U.S. 150 when she observed a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed. After initiating a traffic stop, the driver identified himself as 57-year-old Randy N. Whitfield of Paoli.

During the interaction, Trooper Schnell reportedly noticed indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Whitfield also showed visible signs of impairment, prompting Schnell to transport him to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test.

Whitfield was then taken to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

He faces the following preliminary charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Prior Offense) – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

The Paoli Police Department assisted in the traffic stop.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.