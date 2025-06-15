Legacy Living in Jasper is inviting the public to a Memory Care Open House they are hosting on Friday, June 20th, 2025, from 1 to 4 PM.

This event is open to anyone, especially those caring for or know someone living with dementia, and is an opportunity to observe Memory Care and bring your loved one with dementia to participate in activities.

The open house will also feature recreation director and certified coach through Teepa Snow, Moran Schuetter, discussing the GEM states of dementia from 1 to 2 PM.

For more information on Legacy Living Jasper as well as the services they offer, visit JasperSeniorLiving.com.