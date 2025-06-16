45-year-old Garland R. Miller of Branchville

A traffic stop on State Road 145 in Eckerty led to the arrest of a Branchville man on multiple drug charges Friday night.

Around 9:03 p.m. on June 13, 2025, Indiana State Police Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy stopped a Dodge Durango for a headlight violation. The driver was identified as 45-year-old Garland R. Miller of Branchville. During the stop, Trooper Denk-Mundy observed signs of possible criminal activity and requested assistance from a K-9 unit.

A Crawford County Deputy and K-9 partner responded to the scene. The K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics during an open-air sniff of the vehicle. A subsequent search uncovered approximately 19 grams of suspected methamphetamine in two bags and another bag containing suspected marijuana.

Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Crawford County Jail without incident. He faces preliminary charges including Level 2 Felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Level 6 Felony Dealing Marijuana. Additional charges include maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and violation of driving conditions.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.