Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) honored the compassion, commitment, and clinical excellence of its nursing team during the 2025 Nurse Reception, held May 9 at the hospital. The annual event celebrated nurses and support staff who exemplify DCH’s core values through exceptional care and servant leadership.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Nurse Services Week Co-Chair Shawna O’Kelley Brinson, BSN, RN, followed by a Nurses’ Prayer led by Lindsey Fuhs, RN, Director of Quality, Infection Prevention, and Risk Management. Chief Nursing Officer Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, delivered a welcome address, commending the staff’s resilience, teamwork, and dedication to patient care.

Melissa Potts, BSN, RN, recognized several staff members for recent achievements in education and certification, including:

Wendee Francis, RN – SANE certification

– SANE certification Keshawn Graber – Associate Degree in Nursing

– Associate Degree in Nursing Jessica Devine, RN; Erin Newton, RN; and Chelsea Stoll, RN – Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner specialization

The Pillar Award, given annually to a distinguished member of the nursing support team, was awarded to Kathy Graber, CNA. Graber was commended for her keen intuition, patient-centered approach, and willingness to support fellow staff across multiple departments. She was praised for consistently going above and beyond for both patients and coworkers.

Other Pillar Award nominees included:

Jenelle Collison, LPN OB Tech

Jessica Madley, CNA

Aubrey Wagler, PTA, CCMA, WCC

Madison Schenk, Receptionist

Taylor Bunner-Smith, CNA

Estha Gervilus, CNA

Two nurses received the DAISY Award, an international honor recognizing nurses for providing exceptional, compassionate care. Jordan Davis, RN was recognized as the Fourth Quarter 2024 DAISY Award Winner, while Maci Briggeman, RN was named the First Quarter 2025 recipient. Both were praised for their skill, compassion, and positive impact during critical moments in patient care.

Additional DAISY Award nominees were:

Ashley Abel, RN

Angie Raber, RN

Valerie Dyer, NP

Melissa Potts, RN

Christy Marlow, RN

Angela George, RN

The title of Inpatient Nurse of the Year was awarded to Brianna Helms, RN, known for her leadership, mentorship, and uplifting presence. Her commitment to both patient care and the development of newer staff was a highlight in her nomination.

Nominees for Inpatient Nurse of the Year included:

Jordan Davis, RN

Jessica Devine, RN

Lacey Himsel, RN

Angie Raber, RN

Jennifer Bledsoe, RN

Jacqueline Barber, RN was honored as Outpatient Nurse of the Year. Described as a calm, compassionate, and dedicated professional, Barber was recognized for her adaptability, willingness to take on extra shifts, and commitment to team success.

Other nominees for Outpatient Nurse of the Year were:

Makayla Ervin, RN

Alayna Summers, RN

Chief Nursing Officer Jenna Bedwell closed the event by highlighting the profound role of nurses in the life of the hospital. “Our nurses are more than caregivers—they are healers, mentors, and difference-makers,” she said. “Their work is sacred, and we are incredibly proud of them.”

The celebration concluded with refreshments and a reception for staff and guests in recognition of the hospital’s nursing team.