Gerald “Jerry” W. Burger, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Jerry was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on November 6, 1947, to Sylvester and Viola (Schwenk) Burger. He was united in marriage to Sharon Knies on October 24, 1970, at St. Celestine Catholic Church.

He was a 1965 graduate of Jasper High School.

Jerry was an active member of Holy Family Parish. He received the prestigious Bruté Award, a testament to his selflessness and dedication. Jerry proudly served in the Indiana Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post #493. He dedicated 38 years of his life to his career in the concrete business.

Jerry embraced life with a passion for outdoor activities, whether he was on the golf course, navigating the waters on his boat, competing in bowling leagues, enjoying a game of horseshoes, playing cards with friends and family, or simply relaxing and listening to his favorite music. Jerry enjoyed tinkering with woodworking projects and took pride in his meticulously manicured lawn. However, among his hobbies, Jerry’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. He treasured every moment shared with his wife, daughter, and especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sharon Burger, Jasper, IN; Miranda (Ben) Mundy, Jasper, IN; two grandchildren, Klayton and Kade Mundy; two brothers, Steve (Nancy) Burger, St. Anthony, IN, and Kevin (Connie) Burger, Jasper, IN; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Burger, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother, Randall Burger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald “Jerry” W. Burger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #493 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:30-6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Holy Family Parish will pray a rosary at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Dubois County Special Olympics, or to a favorite charity.

Jerry will remain in the hearts of those who loved him. May he rest in peace, knowing that he was deeply loved and will never be forgotten.

