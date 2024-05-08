Latest News

Speeding Vehicle Leads to Operating While Impaired Arrest No Injuries Reported in Tuesday Evening Fire Tim Fromme Memorial Ride & Blessing of the Bikes Set for May 19th USDA Announces Over $22M In Grants Through 2501 Program Huntingburg Announces Summer Program for Youth Ages 5-13

Late Tuesday evening, May 7th, Trooper Leah Schnell observed a vehicle speeding on State Road 164 near Celestine. Schnell stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Spenser Karl. Karl showed visible signs of impairment. Karl was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Karl was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

Spenser Karl, 32, Taswell, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Agency – Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post