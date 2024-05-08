Late Tuesday evening, May 7th, Trooper Leah Schnell observed a vehicle speeding on State Road 164 near Celestine. Schnell stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Spenser Karl. Karl showed visible signs of impairment. Karl was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Karl was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Spenser Karl, 32, Taswell, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Agency – Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law