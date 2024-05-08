Holiday World opens for the 2024 Season this Saturday, May 11. New for the park’s 79th season is Good Gravy!, a family roller coaster where riders board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat traveling at speeds of up to 37 mph to make more gravy and save Thanksgiving Dinner. The 1,500-foot journey takes riders through a giant cranberry sauce can and up a seven-story-tall spike before repeating the path backwards.

The queue takes riders on an immersive journey through Grandma Gracy’s house, which is frozen in time in the year 1965.

The new ride is part of a larger Stuffing Springs addition to the theme park’s Thanksgiving section, complete with Cranberry Corner playground and giant kitchen accessories.

“The feedback from Good Gravy! from the day we announced and beyond has been overwhelming,” says Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt. “The ride is going to be very popular this season.”

To help Guests maximize their day, Holiday World will implement a return card system on busy days. When the station building is full, Team Members will hand out cards with return times to enter the queue.

The park is introducing a new coffee and boba shop called the Perky Turkey in the Thanksgiving section, and adding coffee and boba to more locations. Additionally, Sam’s Smokehouse in Splashin’ Safari has new brisket, pork ribs, and pulled pork and chicken.

The 2024 season brings the return of Holidays in the Sky with 500 drones, running from June 22 through August 2.

Both parks are cashless. Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted via credit card, ApplePay, and GooglePay. Free cash-to-card kiosks are available onsite.

Important links:

Tickets: HolidayWorld.com/Tickets

Hours/Calendar: HolidayWorld.com/hours

Season Passes, Daily Tickets, and Cabanas are on sale now at HolidayWorld.Com. Children 3 and under enter free, and children born in 2019 and 2020 qualify for a free Pre-K Season Pass.