The Indiana Small Business Development Center Southwest Region has announced they are offering IT and Cyber Security webinars.
These webinars will be given by a paid expert in the field and available to anyone who wants to attend.
The dates and topics for these webinars are:
- May 21st – Employee Training & Awareness
- June 4th – Advanced Security Tools
- June 18th – Compliance, Licensing, & Documentation
July 2nd – Responding to Cyber Incidents
For more details or to register, contact Dom Poggi at dpoggi@isbdc.org.