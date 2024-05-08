Latest News

The Indiana Small Business Development Center Southwest Region has announced they are offering IT and Cyber Security webinars.

These webinars will be given by a paid expert in the field and available to anyone who wants to attend.

The dates and topics for these webinars are:

  • May 21st – Employee Training & Awareness
  • June 4th – Advanced Security Tools
  • June 18th – Compliance, Licensing, & Documentation
    July 2nd – Responding to Cyber Incidents  

For more details or to register, contact Dom Poggi at dpoggi@isbdc.org.

