On May 8, 2024, at approximately 3:02 am the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an ATM that was stolen from the Dale area. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Ford F-350 was stolen from Dubois County and used in the crime. The suspects hooked heavy tow chains to the ATM and pulled it off the pedestal. The suspects broke into the ATM and emptied the cash. The suspects then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Detectives said this ATM theft was the same method used in the ATM theft in Saint Meinrad in September 2023. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information, don’t hesitate to contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at (812-482-1441).