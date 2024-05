The Huntingburg VFW Post 2366 is set to hold multiple Memorial Day Observance events on Monday, May 27th, 2024.

The events will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery at 8:30 AM, Fairmount Cemetery at 9 AM, and Mayo Cemetery in Duff at 9:30 AM.

Also at 10 AM members will meet at Veterans Monument Park on 14th St. in Huntingburg near the Event Center.

All times are approximate.