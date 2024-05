The Dubois County Fairgrounds is set to host an event called Discover Dairy Day on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Highlights of this event include a book reading, a kiddie tractor pull, butter making, a corn pit with farm toys, touch-a-tractor, and more.

There will be free ice cream, milk, cheese, and yogurt while supplies last, and food trucks and a Jasper FFA grilled cheese stand will be serving food during the event.