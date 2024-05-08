USDA announces $22.3 million in grants to provide training, outreach and technical assistance to help underserved and veteran farmers, ranchers and foresters. Funding is made through USDA’s 2501 Program, which is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

USDA’s 2501 Program grants can support workshops and demonstrations on various farming techniques, conferences, technical assistance and more. Shown here, one of last year’s 2501 grantees, Farm to Table Guam, developed a cost-effective prototype for building vegetable crop enclosures. These types of enclosures are normally cost prohibitive for small farmers, as hipping to Guam is costly.

Grantees also help connect underserved farmers and ranchers to USDA resources and services. Since 2010, the 2501 Program has provided more than $194 million dollars to fund more than 615 projects.