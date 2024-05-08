The Huntinburg Police Department posted on their social media outlets on Tuesday warning the public of a phone scam circulating the area involving a scammed number that appears to read like CVS Pharmacy in Huntingburg.

The scammer notifies the callers that their personal information needs updated to process future prescriptions. HPD reached out to CVS in Huntingburg to validate the integrity of the call only to find out this was not true. CVS Pharmacy would like the public to know they will not call you to ask for personal information updates over the phone.

Huntingburg Police is asking residents to stay alert with these scam calls and to NEVER give out personal information over the telephone.

In the event your personal information actually needs updated please do this in-person at CVS.

If you have any questions please contact the Huntingburg Police Department.