The City of Huntingburg Parks & Recreation Summer Program is an eight-week program for children ages five to 13 years of age that allows participants to meet friends, develop a variety of skills, and learn from new experiences. It will take place on weekdays beginning Monday, June 3 through Friday, July 26, 2024. Program hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Huntingburg City Park, located at 203 S Cherry Street.

Monday and Wednesday afternoons will include swimming at Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool from 12:00 – 4:30 p.m. Due to the 4th of July holiday, Park & Rec will not be held on Thursday, July 4 or Friday, July 5.

The cost is $35 per participant for the first two siblings and $20 for each additional sibling. Additional fees may apply for various field trips. Field trip fees are non-refundable.

Program registration will take place on two dates: Sunday, May 19 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 21 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Main Shelter House at Huntingburg City Park. The Parks & Recreation Summer Program Manager is Allison Bieker.

For more information, please contact Dale Payne, City of Huntingburg Parks Department Superintendent, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at dpayne@huntingburg-in.gov.