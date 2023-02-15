The Rotary Club of Dubois County Announces Speech Contest Winner

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently hosted a speech contest for Dubois County High School students and has announced the winner as Kaleigh Dunn, a senior at Jasper High School. Kaleigh is the daughter of Brittney and Brian Bell and plans to attend Purdue University next year to major in Biomedical Health Sciences with a Pre-Med Concentration.

The topic for this year’s speech was: ‘Imagine your school if everyone lived by the Rotary Four-Way Test.’

The Four-Way Test is a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships. The test has been translated into more than 100 languages and Rotarians have it posted and often recited at each of their meetings.

“Giving the speech allowed me to practice for future speaking events and do a lot of fact-checking, which is valuable,” said Dunn. “The speech was difficult to write, due to the chosen topic. My message focused heavily on how to be a kinder person, which I always strive to improve on.”

As the winner, Dunn received a $250 cash prize and will advance to the Rotary District 6580 virtual speech contest. The prizes at the District level are 1st place – $1,000, 2nd place – $500, 3rd place – $250. The winner of the District contest will also be invited to present at the Rotary District 6580 Conference in Terre Haute in April.

“We were so proud of all the students who competed in this year’s speech contest,” said Judi Brown, New Generations Director for the Rotary Club of Dubois County. “It was great to see our young leaders designate part of their Saturday morning to build upon their professional skills. I think our contestants all have a bright future!”

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and around the world.

If you have any interest in joining the Rotary Club of Dubois County, send an email to rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com or send them a message via their social media channels.