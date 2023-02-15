Joyce White, 68, of Ferdinand, went to the Lord on Saturday, February 11th. Joyce was born January 25, 1955 in Washington, IN to the late Joseph and Frances (Peavler) Yager. She was a graduate of Winslow High School in 1973. She graduated from Oakland City College in 1977 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later would receive her Master’s Degree from Indiana State University. Joyce began her teaching career at Forest Park High School in 1979. She began as an elementary art teacher and later a high school English teacher. After retirement, she continued to enjoy gardening, raising chickens, spending time with her children and grandchildren, having outings with family, creating arts and crafts as well as visiting historical and artistic venues across Dubois County. She was a member of Psi Iota Xi and the Quilters Guild.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Dennis White, and children, Andrea (Broden) Smith of Lebanon, IN., Kate (Trent) Shelton of Carmel, IN., and Aaron White of Ferdinand; grandchildren, Taylor, Landon and Holden Smith and Asher and Aliyah Shelton; brothers, Stanley (Debbie) Yager of Winslow and Allen (Michelle) Yager of Petersburgh; sisters, Carolyn (Randall) Katter of Washington and Janet (Gary) Walther of Newburgh. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances Yager and a brother, Daniel Yager.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

