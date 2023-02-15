Viola T. Sermersheim, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:45 p.m. on , 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Viola was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1934, to Frank and Theresia (Dupps) Goeppner. She married Hilbert L. Sermersheim on , 1957, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2022.

Viola was a 1952 graduate of Ireland High School.

She worked at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church as a housekeeper for many years and was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society.

Viola enjoyed embroidery, quilting, cross-stitching, word searches, playing cards, watching game shows, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Carla Lechner and companion, Jeff Bueltel and Marla (Jerry) Haas, two sons, Greg (Sandra) Sermersheim and Danny (Kim) Sermersheim, ten grandchildren, Chad (Whitney) Sermersheim, Cara (Shane) Jones, Logan, Jason, Brandon Sermersheim, Tyler (Jessica) Lechner, Megan Lechner, Mikaela Lechner, Nicholas (Olivia) Haas and Zachary Haas, four great-grandchildren, Landyn and Trace Sermersheim, Kolton and Gavin Lechner, two sisters, Lee Etta Brames, Vincennes, IN, and Patricia Erny, Jasper, IN, one brother, John Goeppner, Ireland, IN,

Preceding her in death besides her husband are an infant son, Kent Joseph Sermersheim, one great-granddaughter, Quinn Marie Jones, and one sister, Lillian Murray.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Viola T. Sermersheim will be held at 11:30 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.