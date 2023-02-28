Around 4:30 p.m. yesterday the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft. The subject had left the store, but the caller provided law enforcement with his name and a vehicle description. Officers were familiar with the suspect due to multiple previous encounters and arrests.

Police were able to locate the subject sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Schnuck’s. When officers attempted to make contact the man fled the parking lot, inside his vehicle, and traveled East, across Newton Street, and onto 37th. A short pursuit ensued through several backyards and back onto 36th Street, South on Villa Drive. The subject then changed direction to travel southbound on Newton Street.

In the area of Culver’s the subject lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole. Police approached the crash site to find the driver unconscious and attempted to gain entry. Damage to the car prevented officers from removing the driver from the wreckage. The subject was ultimately extracted from the vehicle and was rendered care by Memorial EMS and the Jasper Fire Department. His identity is being withheld pending family notifications but he will face numerous criminal charges.

The Jasper Police Department was assisted by Sternberg’s Towing Service, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Jasper Fire Department, and Memorial EMS. We’ll update this story with more information as it’s made available.