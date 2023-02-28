Just after noon on Monday, the Dubois County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident involving a semi in Jasper.

The tractor-trailer was jackknifed in the northbound lane off the eastern shoulder of 231, south of the 162 intersection. Traffic was slowed, alternating in a single lane, then directed around the accident in the northbound lane using the southbound lane. Southbound traffic utilized the shoulder to keep traffic flowing around the accident.

No injuries from the accident have been reported at this time. We will update this story with more information as it’s made available.