Sister Mary Carmen Spaydof Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the monastery.

Sister Mary Carmen was born Cyrilla Luella Spayd on August 16, 1925, in Mariah Hill, Indiana, the fourth of five children of William and Theresa(Brenner) Spayd. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1944 from Mary Help of Christian Parish and made her monastic vows in 1946.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother AlfredSpayd and sister-in-law Margaret (Altman) Spayd; her sister Geneva (Spayd) Weyer and brother-in-law Sylvester “Johnny” Weyer; and her brother Ralph Spayd and sister-in-law Pearl (Rasche) Spayd. She is survived by her twin sister Sister Mary Carmel Spayd; nieces and nephews; and her religious family.

Sister Mary Carmen earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Benedict College and an MBA in Commerce from Notre Dame University, where she also earned a Master’s degree in Secondary Administration. Sister Mary Carmen taught at St. Benedict School and Mater Dei High School, both in Evansville; at Vincennes University in Jasper; and at St. Ferdinand High School in Ferdinand, where she was also the principal for four years. She also served as the Development Director and Director of Special Projects at MarianHeights Academy in Ferdinand. With the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, she worked as the Assistant Development Director, as Secretary to the Vocation Director, in the gardens, making flower arrangements, and most recently served in Prayer Ministry in the Hildegard Health Center.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 1from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m., and on Thursday, March 2 from 3:00 to 4:15 p.m. EST. A Vigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 2nd at 4:30 p.m. with the burial of the cremains at a later date. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.