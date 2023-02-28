Bonita R. Eicher, age 69, of Silver Lake, IN passed away on February 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 21, 1953, to James Roberson and Naomi (Jones) Roberson in Wilmore, KY.

Bonnie was an elementary school teacher in Indiana and Illinois, she had a Bachelors’s and Master’s Degree of Education from Indiana University. She served as the director of the preschool program at Indianapolis 1st Church of the Free Methodist Church. As a pastor’s wife, she was a wonderful help to her husband as they served in the Wabash Conference of the Free Methodist Church. Even cancer could not take away her love for the Lord and for others. Bonnie was an awesome wife and mother. She enjoyed Bible studies, baking, and word search puzzles, as well as being a very proud grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother James “Jimmy” Roberson.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband Lauren Lon Eicher, they were married on August 4, 1973, at the Mt. Carmel Free Methodist Church in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Along with her children Charissa Norem and James Eicher and her sister Annette Welliver and two grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home, in English, IN at 2:00 pm.

Visitation will also be held on Thursday, March 2, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm service time.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Daylon Welliver and Bro. Gage Norem with burial to follow at Hamilton Cemetery, English, IN.

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Bonita Eicher.

