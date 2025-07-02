Eva Diane “Dee Dee” (Dalton) Brothers, age 71, of Evansville, passed away at 7:05 p.m., on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Hamilton Pointe Health and Rehabilitation in Newburgh.

She was born February 28, 1954, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Ervin J. Dalton and Wilma (Wineinger) Runyan. Diane was a L.P.N.; enjoyed flower gardening; and loved spending time with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Visage.

Diane is survived by two children, Jason (daughter-in-law, Crissy Kerney) Brothers of Oakland City and Elizabeth Brothers of Evansville; four siblings, Jim (Ann) Dalton of Jasper, Dave (Donna) Dalton of Huntingburg, Mike (Brenda) Dalton of Mount Carmel, Illinois and Bob (Yvonne) Dalton of Leavenworth; caregiver/friend, Debbie Phelps of Evansville; eight grandchildren, Valerie LaValle, Ashleigh Brothers, Lynsie Russ, Natalie Brothers, Daniel Brothers, Nathaniel Brothers, Kayleigh Cason and Landon Cason; and one great-grandchild, Patrick Mullen.

Funeral services will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday, July 7, 2025. Burial will follow at New Liberty Union Church Cemetery near Velpen. Rev. Webster Oglesby will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 1:00-6:00 p.m., E.D.T., Sunday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com