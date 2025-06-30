Janice Lee Mangold, age 86, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on June 29, 2025, at The Timbers of Jasper.

She was born March 24, 1939, in Jasper to John and Marie (Buechlein) Young. Janice had attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed being a resident of The Timbers of Jasper for more than 10 years; happy to share a smile and good times with the other residents and always ready for a good game of BINGO. The joy of her life was her grandchildren and loved babysitting for them. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Robert, Charles, Leroy and Jim Young.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandy (Ronnie) Hasenour and Sharon (Kerry) Land both of Huntingburg; three sisters, Edna Rust of Huntingburg, Carolyn Schepers of Jasper, Marilyn (Wilfred) Buechler of Huntingburg; one brother, Ed Young of Jasper; eleven grandchildren, Amanda Bell, Jennifer Kline, Christoper Hayes, Eric Hayes, Brandi Sendelweck, Babs Rohlman, Laura Land, Joanna McCoy, Hunter Land, Kimberly Knepp, Kerry Land, Jr.; 35 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass for Janice Lee Mangold will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the service. There will be no visitation prior to mass. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com