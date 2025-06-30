Latest News

The Town of Ferdinand has announced that all town offices will be closed on Friday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly for any services that may be affected by the holiday closure.

Town officials extend their best wishes to the community for a safe and enjoyable holiday spent with family, friends, and neighbors. Residents are also reminded to celebrate responsibly and enjoy the festivities that make Ferdinand a special place to live.

On By Joey Rehl

