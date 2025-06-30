Jasper Engines has announced the recipients of their annual scholarship program.

The applicants for the scholarship must be dependent children of full-time Jasper Engines and Transmissions Associates and a rating system of several criteria is used to determine the recipients.

The 21 winners chosen of Jasper Engines and Transmissions annual scholarship program for 2025 are:

Jayla Berry : Graduate of Crawford County High School. She will attend Ball State University majoring in Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She is the daughter of William Berry who works in Jasper Integrated Logistics at the Crawford Distribution facility.

Jasper Engines congratulates all of the scholarship recipients.