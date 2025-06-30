Photo Courtesy: Dubois County Community Foundation Facebook Page

A new playground is set to bring joy to families at St. Mary’s Church in Ireland thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Dubois County Community Foundation. The funding, made possible through the C.J. Gehlhausen Endowment, will help upgrade existing playground equipment to better serve children in the community. Installation is expected to begin soon, with the Foundation expressing pride in supporting a project that will create lasting memories for local kids.