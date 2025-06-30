The Ferdinand Town Council is set to consider adopting a new Comprehensive Plan during its meeting on July 15, 2025, at 2065 Main Street in Ferdinand.

Residents can review the proposed plan at the Town Hall between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Copies are also available at the Ferdinand Library during regular business hours and on the town’s website.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend the meeting. The council may continue discussions on the plan at future meetings if needed.