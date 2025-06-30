Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a lane closures for State Road 61 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 7, crews will begin alternating lane closures for State Road 61 near Lynnville between I-64 and Shelton Road.

These lane closures are for a chip and seal road maintenance project and are expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather. Traffic flow will be handled by a flagger.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.

On By Celia Neukam

