On Sunday night, June 29, Trooper Noah Ewing, French Lick Police, and West Baden Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the French Lick Villas. Dispatch advised that a male was intoxicated and destroying property inside. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, Christoper Beard, had left in a vehicle with his family. Trooper Ewing left and began to search for the vehicle on US 150. Trooper Ewing located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Christopher Beard. Beard showed visible signs of impairment. Beard was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Beard was arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charge:

• Christopher L. Beard, 33, Muncie, IN.

OVWI (With Passenger Less Than 18 Years Old) – Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agencies – West Baden Police Department & French Lick Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law