Jasper’s Schnitzelbank Restaurant is adding a touch of Old-World Bavaria with the unveiling of its brand-new Glockenspiel clock later this month.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Thursday, July 24th, where town officials, business leaders, and guests will gather to celebrate the iconic addition. The new Glockenspiel features 16 pitched bells, a conductor figure, and three animated characters that dance to lively German-inspired tunes, bringing a true European flair to Dubois County.

The Schnitzelbank first opened as a small tavern in 1961 and was transformed into an authentic German restaurant in 1971. Its first Glockenspiel was added in 1988, inspired by founder Larry Hanselman. After three years of planning and construction, the upgraded version is now complete, making it one of only a few Glockenspiel clocks in the United States.

A Glockenspiel is a mechanical clock known for its melodic chimes and moving figurines, traditionally found in European towns to celebrate cultural heritage.

Already known for its authentic German cuisine and welcoming atmosphere, the Schnitzelbank’s new attraction is expected to draw even more visitors, further solidifying its place as a regional landmark.