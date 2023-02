Visit with the Dubois County Humane Society (2/7/2023)

Kaitlyn Neukam joins Kelly & Cy Eckerle in talking about this week’s Dubois County Humane Society Pet of The Week, Remi the Cat!

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5. Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5. Stock footage provided by Movietools, from Pond5.