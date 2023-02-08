Bower Signs for Wabash Giants Football – 18 WJTS News Shorts
Kurt Gutgsell interviews Jax Bower on his decision to join the Wabash Giants, as they officially sign-on this Jasper High School athlete.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
