Dubois County Chamber to Hold Annual Luncheon & State of the Chamber on Thursday, February 23

Three county-wide awards also to be announced during the event

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual luncheon and State of the Chamber event on Thursday, February 23, at the Ferdinand Community Center (1710 Community Drive, Ferdinand, IN 47532) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. eastern time. The event will celebrate the chamber’s past and current year, while the award ceremony portion of the event will honor two of Dubois County’s best (a young professional and businessperson of the year) as well as highlight and announce the Dubois County Business of the Year.

Chris Tretter, a Ferdinand native, entrepreneur, and community advocate will serve as the event’s featured speaker.

“Chris’ business journey has taken him all over the United States and his return to Dubois County and the impact his entrepreneurial, charitable, and civic efforts have had on our area have been nothing less than inspirational,” said Amy Gehlhausen, the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce interim director. “We look forward to his message and we look forward to welcoming our members and other community individuals to this annual celebration of not only the Chamber of Commerce but the best of Dubois County.”

Individual general admission tickets for Dubois County Chamber members are $30, a table of eight is $240, and tickets for non-members are $50. A lunch prepared by chamber member Ferdinand Processing & Catering will be provided.

To purchase individual tickets (both for members and non-members) and/or tables online, visit bit.ly/DCChamberLuncheon. To RSVP and pay at the door or to request an invoice, please email chamber.director@duboiscountychamber.com or phone 812-827-8274. The deadline to purchase a ticket or RSVP is by the end of business on Friday, February 10.

About the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves business of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for its members. For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit www.duboiscountychamber.com.